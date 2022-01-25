SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) & NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Head to Head Survey

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) and NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

SemiLEDs has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NXP Semiconductors has a beta of 1.38, meaning that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares SemiLEDs and NXP Semiconductors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SemiLEDs -48.75% -89.28% -16.08% NXP Semiconductors 14.98% 31.12% 12.59%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for SemiLEDs and NXP Semiconductors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SemiLEDs 0 0 0 0 N/A NXP Semiconductors 1 8 14 1 2.63

NXP Semiconductors has a consensus price target of $235.71, suggesting a potential upside of 16.07%. Given NXP Semiconductors’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe NXP Semiconductors is more favorable than SemiLEDs.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.7% of SemiLEDs shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.1% of NXP Semiconductors shares are held by institutional investors. 47.3% of SemiLEDs shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of NXP Semiconductors shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SemiLEDs and NXP Semiconductors’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SemiLEDs $4.74 million 3.28 -$2.85 million ($0.62) -5.63 NXP Semiconductors $8.61 billion 6.27 $52.00 million $5.66 35.88

NXP Semiconductors has higher revenue and earnings than SemiLEDs. SemiLEDs is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NXP Semiconductors, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

NXP Semiconductors beats SemiLEDs on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SemiLEDs

SemiLEDs Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of light emitting diode chips and components. Its products include blue, ultraviolet, green, white, and entertainment LEDs. It offers LED chips, EF flipchip LED series, LED components, UV LED, and lighting products. The firm’s products are used for general lighting applications, including street lights, commercial, industrial, system, and residential lighting. The company was founded on January 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Miaoli, Taiwan.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones. Its products include Arm Processors, Arm MCUs, and Power Architecture. The company was founded on August 2, 2006 and is headquartered in Eindhoven, the Netherlands.

