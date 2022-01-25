SEI Investments (SEIC) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, January 26th. Analysts expect SEI Investments to post earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of SEI Investments stock opened at $58.48 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.70 and a 200-day moving average of $61.50. The company has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.09. SEI Investments has a 1-year low of $52.12 and a 1-year high of $65.22.

SEI Investments declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the asset manager to reacquire up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This is an increase from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.26. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.92%.

Separately, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.50.

In other SEI Investments news, EVP Kevin Barr sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total value of $2,385,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 4,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,500 shares of company stock worth $4,193,755 in the last three months. 24.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SEI Investments stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 279,332 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 13,842 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.20% of SEI Investments worth $17,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.54% of the company’s stock.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

