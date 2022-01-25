Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) Stock Price Down 6.5%

Shares of Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER) dropped 6.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.42 and last traded at $14.89. Approximately 6,117 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 530,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.92.

SEER has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Seer in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.17. The company has a market cap of $911.43 million and a P/E ratio of -10.59.

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 million. Equities research analysts predict that Seer, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Omead Ostadan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $610,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David R. Horn sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total transaction of $377,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,273 shares of company stock valued at $1,982,091 in the last ninety days. 28.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Seer in the 3rd quarter worth $685,000. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Seer by 168.1% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 22,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 14,280 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Seer by 222.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 166,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,754,000 after buying an additional 115,025 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Seer by 13,142.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after buying an additional 41,661 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Seer by 119.2% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 6,197 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products for researchers to unlock biological information. The company develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that provides workflow to make proteomic profiling, and the analysis of the samples needed to characterize the nature of the proteome.

