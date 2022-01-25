Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Shares Bought by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sandbar Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,160,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 3,826 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,279,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $891,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414,682 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,051,000. 89.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SEE opened at $66.30 on Tuesday. Sealed Air Co. has a one year low of $41.78 and a one year high of $70.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.96, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.29.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. Sealed Air had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 413.81%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SEE shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.47.

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

