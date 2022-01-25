SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.12

SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.12 and traded as high as $1.19. SeaChange International shares last traded at $1.18, with a volume of 4,033,340 shares.

SEAC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Colliers Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SeaChange International in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SeaChange International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, December 18th.

Get SeaChange International alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.12. The company has a market cap of $57.87 million, a P/E ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 1.00.

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 14th. The software maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.15 million during the quarter. SeaChange International had a negative net margin of 43.21% and a negative return on equity of 25.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that SeaChange International, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in SeaChange International by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,696,958 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after buying an additional 13,245 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SeaChange International during the 2nd quarter worth $1,233,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of SeaChange International by 5,134.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 782,217 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 767,272 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SeaChange International by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 461,579 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 158,378 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in SeaChange International by 124.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 208,894 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 115,659 shares during the period. 12.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC)

SeaChange International, Inc engages in the provision of multiscreen video delivery and advertising solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Middle East; Latin America; and Asia Pacific. The firm’s products and services include video platform, content management, advertising, user experience, maintenance and support, framework and support services, and professional services.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for SeaChange International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaChange International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.