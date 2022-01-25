Scout24 (ETR:G24) PT Set at €78.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Scout24 (ETR:G24) has been given a €78.00 ($88.64) price objective by Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 43.91% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on G24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($79.55) target price on shares of Scout24 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Warburg Research set a €72.00 ($81.82) target price on shares of Scout24 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €67.00 ($76.14) target price on shares of Scout24 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €72.00 ($81.82) target price on shares of Scout24 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €66.70 ($75.80) price objective on Scout24 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €71.47 ($81.22).

Shares of G24 stock traded down €2.92 ($3.32) on Tuesday, reaching €54.20 ($61.59). The company had a trading volume of 188,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,980. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion and a PE ratio of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.06. Scout24 has a one year low of €53.20 ($60.45) and a one year high of €73.36 ($83.36). The business’s 50-day moving average is €60.70 and its 200 day moving average is €64.87.

Scout24 AG operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. It operates its portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties; and for support services, such as customer acquisition and customer relationship management, and care for business real estate professionals.

