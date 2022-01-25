Scotia Capital Inc. Takes $2.53 Million Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,532,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 96.7% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the second quarter worth $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the third quarter worth $33,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 45.8% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the third quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 3,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.48, for a total value of $955,581.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Samuel N. Hazen sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.72, for a total value of $12,586,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 93,618 shares of company stock worth $23,666,274. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $243.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $245.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $246.44. The stock has a market cap of $75.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.66. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $156.43 and a 52-week high of $269.75.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 257.41% and a net margin of 11.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.85 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Raymond James raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.53.

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

