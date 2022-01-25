Scotia Capital Inc. Purchases New Shares in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,692 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,992,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 96 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WST opened at $383.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.97. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $253.85 and a 12-month high of $475.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $427.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $424.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $706.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.09 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 30.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.93%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Saturday, January 8th.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

