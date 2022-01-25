Scotia Capital Inc. Purchases 263 Shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. owned about 0.12% of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF worth $1,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PKW. Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $610,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 78,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,124,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,059,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter.

PKW stock opened at $91.22 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.80. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $73.82 and a 12 month high of $98.75.

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

