Scotia Capital Inc. Has $2.73 Million Holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,517 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $2,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IYJ. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. First Citizens Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 36,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,935,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 7,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 2,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period.

Shares of IYJ opened at $105.75 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a one year low of $123.05 and a one year high of $158.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $110.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.45.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

