Scotia Capital Inc. Has $2.38 Million Holdings in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND)

Scotia Capital Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 412,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,092 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. owned 0.21% of Sandstorm Gold worth $2,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 1.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,214,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,250,000 after buying an additional 57,354 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 1,913.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,523,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,799,000 after buying an additional 3,348,356 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 93.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,639,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,829,000 after buying an additional 1,278,568 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 16.6% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,669,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,594,000 after buying an additional 237,500 shares during the period. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. increased its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 5.6% in the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,282,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,387,000 after purchasing an additional 67,599 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAND stock opened at $6.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.47 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.09 and its 200 day moving average is $6.48. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a 12 month low of $5.30 and a 12 month high of $9.31.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $27.60 million for the quarter. Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 4.90%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.0155 per share. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $7.00 target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 24th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$10.75 to C$9.50 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James set a $9.00 target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.31.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Bachelor Lake, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Hounde, Karma, Ming, Santa Elena, and Yamana Silver Stream. The company was founded by Nolan Watson and David I.

