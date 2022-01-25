Scotia Capital Inc. Has $2.38 Million Holdings in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND)

Scotia Capital Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 412,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,092 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. owned 0.21% of Sandstorm Gold worth $2,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Sandstorm Gold in the second quarter valued at $72,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 8.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 374,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after buying an additional 30,100 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 2.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 575,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,538,000 after buying an additional 13,467 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 412.2% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 171,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 138,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in Sandstorm Gold in the second quarter valued at $986,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAND stock opened at $6.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.47 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.09 and its 200 day moving average is $6.48. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a 12 month low of $5.30 and a 12 month high of $9.31.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $27.60 million for the quarter. Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 4.90%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.0155 per share. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$15.00 to C$14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 24th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$12.50 to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$10.75 to C$9.50 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James set a $9.00 target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.31.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Bachelor Lake, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Hounde, Karma, Ming, Santa Elena, and Yamana Silver Stream. The company was founded by Nolan Watson and David I.

