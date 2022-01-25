Scotia Capital Inc. Grows Position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) by 573.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,559 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $1,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Alcoa by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Alcoa by 78.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Alcoa during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Alcoa during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alcoa by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period.

Shares of AA opened at $58.02 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Alcoa Co. has a 12-month low of $17.30 and a 12-month high of $64.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 2.45.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.73. Alcoa had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Alcoa’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Alcoa Co. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alcoa declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to reacquire up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

AA has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Alcoa from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $59.19 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.67.

In other Alcoa news, CFO William F. Oplinger sold 166,369 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total transaction of $8,052,259.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

