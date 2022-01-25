Scotia Capital Inc. Buys 615 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,697 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $2,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 98.5% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Etsy by 366.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Etsy by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Etsy by 1,077.8% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Etsy by 693.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 38,000 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total transaction of $11,218,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 907 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.89, for a total transaction of $221,208.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 229,331 shares of company stock valued at $58,127,340. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ETSY. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Etsy from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Etsy from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Etsy from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Etsy from $215.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Etsy from $264.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Etsy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.43.

ETSY opened at $154.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.53 billion, a PE ratio of 45.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $224.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.07. Etsy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.00 and a 12-month high of $307.75.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $532.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.51 million. Etsy had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 77.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Etsy Profile

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

