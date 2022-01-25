Scotia Capital Inc. Boosts Holdings in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,154 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,476 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in NIO were worth $2,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NIO. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in NIO during the second quarter worth $281,635,000. Natixis boosted its stake in shares of NIO by 114.7% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 7,778,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,800,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155,249 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIO during the third quarter valued at $119,873,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NIO by 5.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,624,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,195,693,000 after purchasing an additional 3,187,731 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of NIO by 85.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,838,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232,992 shares during the period. 29.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NIO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. 86 Research raised shares of NIO from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of NIO in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.70 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of NIO in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on NIO from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIO currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.67.

Shares of NIO stock opened at $24.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.02 billion, a PE ratio of -25.12 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.51. Nio Inc – has a one year low of $23.10 and a one year high of $64.60.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter. NIO had a negative return on equity of 37.62% and a negative net margin of 29.97%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Nio Inc – will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

