Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Price Target Increased to $45.00 by Analysts at Stephens

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) had its price target raised by Stephens from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Schlumberger from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Schlumberger from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Schlumberger from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Schlumberger from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.00.

Shares of SLB opened at $36.60 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.90 and a 200 day moving average of $30.65. Schlumberger has a fifty-two week low of $21.23 and a fifty-two week high of $38.53. The firm has a market cap of $51.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.28 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 7.44%. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Schlumberger will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 42.74%.

In other Schlumberger news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 12,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $399,950.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,493,953 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,744,000 after buying an additional 3,894 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 141.6% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 7,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 4,254 shares during the period. Vision Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,912,000. Finally, Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 10,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the period. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

