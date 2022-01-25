SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) Raises Dividend to $0.12 Per Share

SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.115 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This is an increase from SB Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

SB Financial Group has increased its dividend by 37.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years.

SB Financial Group stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.03. The company had a trading volume of 7,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,662. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.28. The stock has a market cap of $146.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.18. SB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $15.26 and a 12-month high of $20.67.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $16.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.20 million. SB Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 26.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Analysts anticipate that SB Financial Group will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBFG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of SB Financial Group by 33.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SB Financial Group by 7.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of SB Financial Group by 8,810.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 8,194 shares in the last quarter. 44.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut SB Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

SB Financial Group Company Profile

SB Financial Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and wealth management solutions. The company offers checking, savings, e-services, mortgage loans, mortgage applications, mortgage tool, credit cards, and loans and lines services. It also provides investment and asset management, retirement services, insurance, business succession planning, and brokerage services.

