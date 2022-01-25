Sargent Investment Group LLC Sells 600 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Sargent Investment Group LLC lessened its stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 17.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ball in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Ball by 129.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Ball in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ball by 1,025.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ball in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Ball alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BLL. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Ball from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ball in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup downgraded Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ball from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Ball in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.44.

In related news, President Daniel William Fisher bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $93.89 per share, for a total transaction of $657,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, COO Ronald J. Lewis bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $91.26 per share, for a total transaction of $912,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BLL stock opened at $87.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.25 billion, a PE ratio of 35.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $92.37 and a 200-day moving average of $90.90. Ball Co. has a 12-month low of $77.95 and a 12-month high of $98.09.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.04). Ball had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 30.98%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.92%.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Further Reading: Candlestick

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.