Sargent Investment Group LLC Purchases 1,405 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 22.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,780 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in TJX Companies by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,780,569 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $6,053,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,630 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in TJX Companies by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,175,166 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,180,550,000 after purchasing an additional 398,759 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in TJX Companies by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,856,710 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,743,259,000 after purchasing an additional 213,151 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,919,820 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,680,094,000 after acquiring an additional 3,513,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,979,119 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,275,619,000 after acquiring an additional 537,935 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TJX opened at $69.06 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.47 and its 200 day moving average is $69.99. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.15 and a fifty-two week high of $77.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.38 billion, a PE ratio of 31.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.29.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 50.46%. The company had revenue of $12.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.49%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $73.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of TJX Companies to a “top pick” rating and raised their price target for the company from $81.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.11.

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total value of $2,967,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

