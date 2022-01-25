Sargent Investment Group LLC Has $352,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IBB. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. J Arnold Wealth Management Co purchased a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the third quarter valued at about $67,000. 66.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IBB opened at $129.86 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $148.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.95. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $122.94 and a one year high of $177.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.041 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

