Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Upgraded to Buy at Liberum Capital

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) was upgraded by equities researchers at Liberum Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SNY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. HSBC upgraded Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded Sanofi from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.
SNY opened at $50.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $128.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.61. Sanofi has a 52 week low of $45.17 and a 52 week high of $54.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 142,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,147,000 after buying an additional 6,445 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Sanofi during the fourth quarter worth $13,091,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in Sanofi by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Sanofi by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. purchased a new stake in Sanofi during the fourth quarter worth $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.37% of the company’s stock.
Sanofi Company Profile
Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.
