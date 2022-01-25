Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Upgraded to Buy at Liberum Capital

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) was upgraded by equities researchers at Liberum Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SNY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. HSBC upgraded Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded Sanofi from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

SNY opened at $50.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $128.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.61. Sanofi has a 52 week low of $45.17 and a 52 week high of $54.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. Sanofi had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.49 billion. Equities analysts expect that Sanofi will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 142,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,147,000 after buying an additional 6,445 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Sanofi during the fourth quarter worth $13,091,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in Sanofi by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Sanofi by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. purchased a new stake in Sanofi during the fourth quarter worth $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.37% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

