Saltoro Capital LP Trims Position in Origin Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORGN)

Saltoro Capital LP lessened its holdings in shares of Origin Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORGN) by 65.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 85,500 shares during the period. Saltoro Capital LP’s holdings in Origin Materials were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ORGN. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Origin Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $16,680,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Origin Materials during the 2nd quarter worth about $14,660,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Origin Materials during the 3rd quarter worth about $11,943,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Origin Materials in the second quarter valued at about $12,300,000. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP bought a new stake in Origin Materials in the second quarter valued at about $7,708,000. 27.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Origin Materials alerts:

In other news, Director Boon Sim purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of ORGN stock opened at $5.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.43 and a 200 day moving average of $6.62. Origin Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.81 and a 52 week high of $14.01. The company has a quick ratio of 158.98, a current ratio of 158.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Origin Materials (OTCMKTS:ORGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ORGN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Origin Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Origin Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Origin Materials in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.33.

Origin Materials Company Profile

Origin Materials, Inc operates as a carbon negative materials company. Its platform converts the carbon found in biomass into useful materials. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in West Sacramento, California.

Further Reading: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.