Saltoro Capital LP Sells 14,250 Shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES)

Saltoro Capital LP cut its stake in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) by 42.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,250 shares during the period. Saltoro Capital LP’s holdings in H&E Equipment Services were worth $665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the second quarter worth $61,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the third quarter worth $86,000. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. bought a new stake in H&E Equipment Services during the third quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the third quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

H&E Equipment Services stock opened at $42.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.36 and a 52-week high of $50.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.43. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.16.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.19. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 25.22%. The firm had revenue of $275.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.79%.

About H&E Equipment Services

H&E Equipment Services, Inc engages in the provision of equipment services which focused on heavy construction and industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Services. The Equipment Rentals segment rents construction and industrial equipment.

