Saltoro Capital LP Acquires New Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 861.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 9,931 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 157,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,184,000 after acquiring an additional 37,841 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 170.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 105,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,173,000 after acquiring an additional 66,594 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 134.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 11,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $863,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

ATVI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $104.53 to $114.24 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.22.

Shares of ATVI opened at $79.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 5.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.55. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.40 and a 1 year high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

