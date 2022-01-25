salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) is Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 278,123 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 8,181 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com accounts for 3.3% of Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $75,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in salesforce.com by 2.4% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $151,632,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its position in salesforce.com by 2.4% during the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 1,562 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.6% in the third quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.4% in the third quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1.3% in the third quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 2,994 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

CRM has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on salesforce.com from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Truist Financial raised their target price on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $370.00 target price on salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on salesforce.com from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.47.

Shares of CRM traded down $3.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $219.55. 87,741 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,904,479. The firm has a market cap of $216.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $257.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $264.14. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $201.51 and a 52-week high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.42, for a total transaction of $525,366.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.11, for a total value of $6,142,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 282,102 shares of company stock valued at $79,466,715. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.