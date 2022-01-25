SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. is a provider of enterprise identity governance solutions. The Company’s products and services include Open Identity Platform, Cloud-based Identity Governance, On-premises Identity Governance, Data Access Governance, Identity Analytics, Healthcare Identity Solutions and Federal Identity Solutions. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. is based in Austin, United States. “

Get SailPoint Technologies alerts:

Several other research firms have also commented on SAIL. upped their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson increased their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $66.46.

Shares of SAIL opened at $40.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.06 and a beta of 1.79. SailPoint Technologies has a 1-year low of $37.51 and a 1-year high of $64.19.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). The company had revenue of $110.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.45 million. SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.93% and a negative return on equity of 7.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SailPoint Technologies will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.44, for a total value of $1,161,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 3,336 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total value of $137,276.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,899 shares of company stock valued at $3,433,642 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 1,099.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 713,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,441,000 after buying an additional 654,090 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 597.4% during the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 684,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,947,000 after buying an additional 586,178 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SailPoint Technologies during the second quarter worth $19,250,000. RGM Capital LLC boosted its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 23.6% during the second quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 1,814,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,650,000 after buying an additional 345,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 90.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 532,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,201,000 after buying an additional 253,008 shares during the last quarter.

SailPoint Technologies Company Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

Recommended Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SailPoint Technologies (SAIL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SailPoint Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SailPoint Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.