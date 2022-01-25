Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup

Research analysts at Citigroup began coverage on shares of Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.17% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SAIA. Bank of America raised shares of Saia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $272.00 to $352.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Saia from $380.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Saia from $255.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Saia from $280.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Saia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $363.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.93.

Get Saia alerts:

NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $295.83 on Tuesday. Saia has a twelve month low of $171.16 and a twelve month high of $365.50. The company has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $316.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $275.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.51. Saia had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The company had revenue of $616.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.83 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Saia will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Di-Ann Eisnor sold 400 shares of Saia stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.91, for a total transaction of $140,764.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 1,181 shares of Saia stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.50, for a total transaction of $397,406.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,591 shares of company stock worth $884,873 in the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Saia by 2.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in shares of Saia by 21.9% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 339 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Saia by 3.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,795 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC increased its stake in shares of Saia by 4.9% in the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Saia by 3.3% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,877 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

Further Reading: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.