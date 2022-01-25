Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $51.58 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) will report $51.58 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Safehold’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $49.41 million and the highest is $53.51 million. Safehold reported sales of $39.91 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 29.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Safehold will report full year sales of $186.58 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $184.41 million to $188.51 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $242.96 million, with estimates ranging from $220.40 million to $261.34 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Safehold.

Get Safehold alerts:

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 38.37%. The business had revenue of $47.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share.

SAFE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, December 18th. Mizuho cut Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Safehold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.41.

Safehold stock traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.32. 301,821 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,725. Safehold has a 52 week low of $58.26 and a 52 week high of $95.29. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.50 and a beta of -0.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.54%.

In related news, major shareholder Istar Inc. purchased 13,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.49 per share, for a total transaction of $999,953.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 246,586 shares of company stock valued at $17,936,314. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAFE. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Safehold by 10.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Safehold during the third quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in Safehold during the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in Safehold by 13.9% during the second quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Safehold during the second quarter worth $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

About Safehold

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

Further Reading: Why are percentage decliners important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Safehold (SAFE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Safehold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safehold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.