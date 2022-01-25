Russell Investments Group Ltd. Takes Position in International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 111,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,860,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.29% of International Money Express as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Money Express by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,508,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,252,000 after purchasing an additional 53,216 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Money Express by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,949,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,945,000 after purchasing an additional 121,426 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Money Express by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,722,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,575,000 after purchasing an additional 213,722 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Money Express by 105.6% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,595,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,687,000 after purchasing an additional 819,230 shares during the period. Finally, Voss Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Money Express in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,382,000. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of International Money Express in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised International Money Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on International Money Express from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

IMXI stock opened at $16.05 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.85. The company has a market cap of $619.75 million, a PE ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. International Money Express, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.14 and a 1 year high of $18.96.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $120.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.20 million. International Money Express had a return on equity of 44.08% and a net margin of 10.05%. On average, equities analysts expect that International Money Express, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John Rincon sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total value of $333,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Lisy sold 5,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $85,730.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,216 shares of company stock valued at $1,182,809. Corporate insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

International Money Express Company Profile

International Money Express, Inc engages in the provision of money transmittal services. It offers online money transfer, in person wire transfer, check processing, prepaid debit card, bill payment, and telewire services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

