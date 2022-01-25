Russell Investments Group Ltd. Makes New Investment in Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 226,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,833,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 1.41% of Clipper Realty at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CLPR. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Clipper Realty by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,627,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,180,000 after purchasing an additional 430,053 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Clipper Realty by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 9,256 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Clipper Realty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Clipper Realty by 6,281.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 23,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Clipper Realty by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 3,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.22% of the company’s stock.

CLPR stock opened at $9.14 on Tuesday. Clipper Realty Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.89 and a 52 week high of $10.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.38 and its 200 day moving average is $8.72. The firm has a market cap of $146.82 million, a P/E ratio of -19.87 and a beta of 1.03.

Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.16). Clipper Realty had a negative net margin of 5.49% and a negative return on equity of 7.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Clipper Realty Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. Clipper Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently -82.61%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CLPR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clipper Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Clipper Realty from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Clipper Realty Company Profile

Clipper Realty, Inc engages in the acquisition, owning, managing, operating, and repositioning of real estate properties. The firm operates through the Residential and Commercial segments. The Residential segment consists of the Flatbush Gardens, the Clover House, the 10 West 65th Street, the 1010 Pacific Street, and portions of the 250 Livingston Street, Tribeca House, and Aspen properties.

