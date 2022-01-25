Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $1.93 Million Stock Position in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,705 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.09% of Sonic Automotive worth $1,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SAH. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 138.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive during the third quarter worth $122,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive during the second quarter worth $208,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive during the third quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive during the third quarter worth $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

SAH stock opened at $49.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.25 and a 12-month high of $58.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.23.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 35.43%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. Sonic Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.73%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SAH. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Sonic Automotive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Sonic Automotive

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as a automotive retailer. Its services include sales of both new and used cars and light trucks, sales of replacement parts and performance of vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint and repair services and arrangement of extended service contracts, financing, insurance, vehicle protection products and other aftermarket products for automotive customers.

