Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,120 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,763 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $1,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNN. FMR LLC grew its position in Smith & Nephew by 640.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,341,034 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,015 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Smith & Nephew during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,912,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Smith & Nephew by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 288,638 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,539,000 after purchasing an additional 7,410 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Smith & Nephew by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 341,589 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,839,000 after purchasing an additional 55,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Smith & Nephew by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,348 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. 8.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SNN opened at $33.36 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.37. Smith & Nephew plc has a 1 year low of $31.55 and a 1 year high of $45.60.

Several analysts have weighed in on SNN shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

Smith & Nephew Profile

Smith & Nephew PLC engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics; Sports Medicine and ENT; and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies and ENT.

