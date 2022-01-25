Royal Helium (CVE:RHC) Stock Price Up 5.6%

Royal Helium Ltd. (CVE:RHC) shares rose 5.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.39 and last traded at C$0.38. Approximately 343,872 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 77% from the average daily volume of 193,987 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.36.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.48. The company has a market capitalization of C$59.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.50, a quick ratio of 6.18 and a current ratio of 6.36.

Royal Helium (CVE:RHC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 19th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Royal Helium Ltd. engages in the exploration and evaluation of helium properties. It holds approximately 400,000 hectares of prospective helium lands in southern Saskatchewan, Canada. Royal Helium Ltd. is based in Saskatoon, Canada.

