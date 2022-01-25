Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “€174.00” Price Target for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML)

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) received a €174.00 ($197.73) price target from stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.88% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €150.00 ($170.45) price target on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €165.00 ($187.50) price target on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays set a €150.00 ($170.45) price objective on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €163.00 ($185.23) price objective on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group set a €170.00 ($193.18) price objective on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €159.50 ($181.25).

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions stock traded down €4.75 ($5.40) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching €145.15 ($164.94). The stock had a trading volume of 537,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,093. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 12 month low of €106.95 ($121.53) and a 12 month high of €130.85 ($148.69). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €142.88 and its 200 day moving average price is €138.61.

Compagnie GÃ©nÃ©rale des Ãtablissements Michelin SociÃ©tÃ© en commandite par actions manufactures and sells tires worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive and Related Distribution, Road Transportation and Related Distribution, and Specialty Businesses and Related Distribution. The company offers tires for private use covering cars, motorcycles, bikes, scooters, and mopeds; and professional use, such as freight and passenger transport, tradesmen, professional and UV fleets, civil engineering, agriculture, aircrafts, surface mining, and metros and trams.

