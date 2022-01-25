Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.16 Per Share

Analysts expect Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) to report earnings of $2.16 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.30 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.09. Royal Bank of Canada posted earnings per share of $2.09 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will report full-year earnings of $8.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.55 to $9.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $9.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.94 to $9.63. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Royal Bank of Canada.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $9.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.10 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 27.76% and a return on equity of 18.57%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. dropped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$143.00 to C$141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$146.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.98.

Shares of RY stock opened at $113.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $161.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.99. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $80.53 and a 52-week high of $119.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be paid a $0.939 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.59%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 930.2% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.4% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 64.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 40.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

