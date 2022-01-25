Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.68 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) will announce $3.68 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Roper Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.77 and the lowest is $3.64. Roper Technologies reported earnings of $3.56 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Roper Technologies will report full-year earnings of $14.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.10 to $15.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $15.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.92 to $16.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Roper Technologies.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.17 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ROP shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $487.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $505.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $485.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $509.72.

Shares of ROP traded down $6.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $427.84. 570,440 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 543,798. The firm has a market cap of $45.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $471.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $475.17. Roper Technologies has a 12-month low of $365.23 and a 12-month high of $505.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.50, for a total value of $951,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.37, for a total value of $234,185.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $2,159,185. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in Roper Technologies by 2.4% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management grew its position in Roper Technologies by 0.7% in the third quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 3,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Roper Technologies by 1.6% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its position in Roper Technologies by 3.0% in the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

