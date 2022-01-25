Rocket Vault (RVF) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.43 Million

Rocket Vault (CURRENCY:RVF) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. In the last seven days, Rocket Vault has traded flat against the US dollar. Rocket Vault has a total market cap of $2.43 million and $1.03 million worth of Rocket Vault was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rocket Vault coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0651 or 0.00000146 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Rocket Vault alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002710 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001678 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.47 or 0.00050024 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,453.23 or 0.06645714 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.04 or 0.00054277 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36,906.11 or 0.99977160 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003351 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00049232 BTC.

Rocket Vault Profile

Rocket Vault’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,287,470 coins. Rocket Vault’s official Twitter account is @RocketVault_

Rocket Vault Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Vault directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rocket Vault should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rocket Vault using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rocket Vault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rocket Vault and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.