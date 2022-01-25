Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.67.

HOOD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $38.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Robinhood Markets from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $62.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

NASDAQ:HOOD traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.10. 673,669 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,442,525. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.43. Robinhood Markets has a 1 year low of $11.15 and a 1 year high of $85.00.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.37) by ($0.69). Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 282.13% and a negative net margin of 183.63%. The firm had revenue of $364.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.55 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Robinhood Markets will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 120,651 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total value of $4,205,893.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 27,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total transaction of $649,106.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 444,683 shares of company stock worth $13,310,501.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ironwood Financial llc bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately 650 articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron’s, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; and lists, which allow users to create custom watchlists to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services.

Featured Article: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.