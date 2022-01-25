River Road Asset Management LLC Sells 2,850 Shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

River Road Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 240,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,850 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $7,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 10.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,323,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,072,000 after purchasing an additional 420,216 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in nVent Electric by 795.8% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 244,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,652,000 after buying an additional 217,599 shares during the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP boosted its position in nVent Electric by 163.6% in the second quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 110,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,455,000 after buying an additional 68,633 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in nVent Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $196,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in nVent Electric by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 516,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,928,000 after purchasing an additional 48,764 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Vertical Research raised nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on nVent Electric from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded nVent Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.17.

nVent Electric stock opened at $35.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.56. nVent Electric plc has a 1-year low of $21.81 and a 1-year high of $39.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.90.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 10.93%. The company had revenue of $601.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. nVent Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that nVent Electric plc will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.67%.

In related news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 58,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.59, for a total value of $2,190,970.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 4,765 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.83, for a total value of $180,259.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 195,467 shares of company stock valued at $7,371,259 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

nVent Electric Profile

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

