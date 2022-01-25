River Road Asset Management LLC Makes New $342,000 Investment in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in G. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 102.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 284.2% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 826 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 1,065.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 987.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genpact during the second quarter worth approximately $109,000. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE G opened at $49.70 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Genpact Limited has a fifty-two week low of $38.28 and a fifty-two week high of $54.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.41.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Genpact had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 24.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Genpact Limited will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

G has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Genpact from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Genpact from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.80.

In related news, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total value of $253,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Heather White sold 15,204 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total value of $792,888.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

