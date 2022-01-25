River Road Asset Management LLC Makes New $11.37 Million Investment in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 158,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,374,000. River Road Asset Management LLC owned about 0.65% of McGrath RentCorp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MGRC. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 27.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,278,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,019,000 after purchasing an additional 275,648 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 8.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,379,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,497,000 after purchasing an additional 102,108 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 98.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 182,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,436,000 after purchasing an additional 90,371 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 404.7% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 64,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,673,000 after purchasing an additional 52,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 9.4% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 588,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,014,000 after purchasing an additional 50,616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MGRC opened at $77.96 on Tuesday. McGrath RentCorp has a 52-week low of $67.08 and a 52-week high of $87.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.85.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.20). McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 15.67%. The company had revenue of $173.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.15%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th.

McGrath RentCorp Profile

McGrath RentCorp engages in the provision of business-to-business rental services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex. The Mobile Modular segment operates for its modular building and portable storage. The TRS-RenTelco segment includes operations for its electronic test equipment.

