River Road Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

River Road Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 819,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,415 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $18,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FSK. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. increased its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 141.8% in the second quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 11,851,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,922,000 after purchasing an additional 6,949,129 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 125.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,904,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616,531 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 1,927.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,376,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,036 shares during the last quarter. Ares Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $26,629,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 127.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,726,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,051,000 after purchasing an additional 968,566 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard I. Goldstein bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.35 per share, for a total transaction of $32,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Todd C. Builione purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.30 per share, with a total value of $106,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 6,950 shares of company stock worth $148,250 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

FSK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet cut shares of FS KKR Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FS KKR Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.25.

Shares of NYSE FSK opened at $21.18 on Tuesday. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a one year low of $16.52 and a one year high of $23.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.53.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 167.84% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $360.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 26.19%.

FS KKR Capital Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

