River Road Asset Management LLC Buys 160,700 Shares of Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE)

River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,687,897 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160,700 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC owned 6.97% of Whole Earth Brands worth $31,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Whole Earth Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. FORA Capital LLC raised its stake in Whole Earth Brands by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Whole Earth Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in Whole Earth Brands by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 10,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Whole Earth Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $176,000. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on FREE. Cowen began coverage on Whole Earth Brands in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Whole Earth Brands in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Whole Earth Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.67.

Shares of NASDAQ FREE opened at $9.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.43. Whole Earth Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.27 and a 52 week high of $14.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $367.84 million, a P/E ratio of -53.11 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.68 and its 200 day moving average is $11.72.

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $128.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.00 million. Whole Earth Brands had a positive return on equity of 4.92% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Whole Earth Brands, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Whole Earth Brands Company Profile

Act II Global Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to focus on the business of following sector: consumer packaged goods, consumables and hospitality including restaurants. The company was founded on August 16, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

