Riskified Ltd’s Lock-Up Period To End on January 25th (NYSE:RSKD)

Riskified’s (NYSE:RSKD) lock-up period is set to end on Tuesday, January 25th. Riskified had issued 17,500,000 shares in its IPO on July 29th. The total size of the offering was $367,500,000 based on an initial share price of $21.00. After the end of Riskified’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RSKD shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Riskified from $34.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Riskified from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Riskified in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Riskified from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Riskified from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.71.

Get Riskified alerts:

Shares of NYSE RSKD opened at $6.53 on Tuesday. Riskified has a fifty-two week low of $5.87 and a fifty-two week high of $40.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.24.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.32. Riskified had a negative return on equity of 106.42% and a negative net margin of 66.74%. The company had revenue of $52.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.04 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Riskified will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSKD. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Riskified in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $124,000. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Riskified in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $179,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Riskified in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Riskified in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $262,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Riskified during the 3rd quarter valued at $291,000. 21.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Riskified Company Profile

Riskified Ltd. provides fraud management platform enabling frictionless eCommerce. The company’s platform identifies the individual behind each online interaction, helping merchants Riskified’s customers eliminate risk and uncertainty from their business. Riskified Ltd. is based in NEW YORK.

Recommended Story: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Riskified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riskified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.