Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) Price Target Increased to C$53.50 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) had its target price raised by National Bankshares from C$48.00 to C$53.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Richelieu Hardware from a sector perform overweight rating to an outperform overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th.

Richelieu Hardware stock opened at C$50.17 on Friday. Richelieu Hardware has a 1 year low of C$35.60 and a 1 year high of C$50.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.57, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 3.25. The firm has a market cap of C$2.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$43.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$43.32.

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported C$0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.65 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$398.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$380.40 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Richelieu Hardware will post 2.1199998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, and floor protection products.

