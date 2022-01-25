RH (NYSE:RH) Expected to Post Earnings of $5.62 Per Share

Brokerages expect that RH (NYSE:RH) will announce $5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for RH’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $5.79 and the lowest is $5.33. RH posted earnings per share of $5.07 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that RH will report full year earnings of $26.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $25.76 to $26.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $26.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $24.62 to $29.89. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for RH.

RH (NYSE:RH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.68 by $0.35. RH had a return on equity of 104.49% and a net margin of 18.31%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently commented on RH shares. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of RH from $760.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of RH from $766.00 to $668.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of RH from $800.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $685.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $714.14.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RH. Third Point LLC lifted its stake in RH by 3.6% during the second quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 287,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,240,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in RH in the third quarter worth $1,550,000. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in RH by 2,300.2% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 12,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,596,000 after purchasing an additional 12,352 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in RH in the second quarter worth $1,385,000. Finally, Newbrook Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in RH during the second quarter valued at about $83,105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RH traded down $11.98 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $395.18. 18,080 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 738,614. RH has a 52 week low of $362.00 and a 52 week high of $744.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $539.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $628.15. The company has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.28.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

