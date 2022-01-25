Reviewing Sprott (NYSE:SII) & Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST)

Sprott (NYSE:SII) and Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

29.8% of Sprott shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.5% of Upstart shares are held by institutional investors. 25.2% of Upstart shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Sprott and Upstart’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sprott 20.22% 10.17% 8.08% Upstart 12.30% 15.32% 9.06%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sprott and Upstart’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sprott $121.78 million 7.76 $26.98 million $1.15 31.89 Upstart $233.42 million 32.08 $5.98 million $0.80 114.20

Sprott has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Upstart. Sprott is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Upstart, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Sprott and Upstart, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sprott 0 1 1 0 2.50 Upstart 1 3 6 0 2.50

Sprott presently has a consensus target price of $60.50, indicating a potential upside of 64.99%. Upstart has a consensus target price of $266.00, indicating a potential upside of 191.16%. Given Upstart’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Upstart is more favorable than Sprott.

Summary

Upstart beats Sprott on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sprott Company Profile

Sprott, Inc. provides investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Exchange Listed Products, Lending, Managed Equities, Brokerage, and Corporate. The Exchange Listed Products segment provides management services to the company’s closed-end physical trusts and exchange traded funds. The Lending segment provides lending activities through limited partnership vehicles, as well as through direct lending activities using the company’s balance sheet. The Managed Equities segment provides asset management and sub-advisory services to the company’s branded funds and managed account. The Brokerage segment includes the activities of Canadian and U.S broker-dealers. The Corporate segment provides capital, balance sheet management and enterprise shared services to the company’s subsidiaries. The company was founded by Eric Steven Sprott on February 13, 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc. operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform. Upstart Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

