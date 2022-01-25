Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Revance is a Silicon Valley-based biotechnology company. The company is developing a portfolio of products for aesthetic medicine and underserved therapeutic specialties, including dermatology and neurology. Revance’s science is based upon a proprietary TransMTS® peptide technology, which when combined with active drug molecules, may help address current unmet needs. Revance’s initial focus is on developing daxibotulinumtoxinA, the company’s highly purified botulinum toxin, for a broad spectrum of aesthetic and therapeutic indications, including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders. The company’s lead drug candidate, DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection (RT002), is currently in development for the treatment of glabellar lines and cervical dystonia and has the potential to be the first long-acting neurotoxin. The company holds worldwide rights for all indications of RT002 injectable and RT001 topical and the pharmaceutical uses of the TransMTS technology platform. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $45.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Revance Therapeutics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Mizuho restated a buy rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $33.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Revance Therapeutics stock opened at $13.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $978.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 0.87. Revance Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $12.34 and a 52-week high of $33.83.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $19.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.03 million. Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 470.81% and a negative return on equity of 128.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.34) EPS. Research analysts expect that Revance Therapeutics will post -4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Revance Therapeutics news, Director Angus C. Russell bought 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.74 per share, for a total transaction of $100,736.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Aubrey Rankin bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.43 per share, for a total transaction of $432,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 76,400 shares of company stock worth $1,049,636 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. FORA Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 313.6% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile

Revance Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic applications. The firm focuses on production of daxibotulinumtoxinA, a botulinum toxin, for aesthetic and therapeutic indications including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders.

