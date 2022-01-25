Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 46.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 82,958 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 73,403 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $6,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QSR. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,136,382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $395,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331,519 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,033,859 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $183,976,000 after acquiring an additional 734,357 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,440,776 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $393,950,000 after acquiring an additional 501,496 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the 2nd quarter worth $31,077,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the 2nd quarter worth $26,931,000.

NYSE:QSR opened at $55.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.09. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.70 and a 1-year high of $71.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.94.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 13.51%. Restaurant Brands International’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Jill Granat sold 7,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total value of $461,280.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jose E. Cil sold 17,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total value of $1,011,488.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,498 shares of company stock worth $2,725,713 over the last three months. 1.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on QSR. Barclays reduced their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded Restaurant Brands International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Stephens cut their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.09.

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

