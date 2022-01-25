Research Analysts Set Expectations for Wintrust Financial Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note issued on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.71 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.62. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Wintrust Financial’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.68 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.62 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.96 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.36 EPS.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $429.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.42 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 25.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share.

WTFC has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.78.

NASDAQ WTFC opened at $98.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.48. Wintrust Financial has a 1 year low of $60.07 and a 1 year high of $104.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $93.31 and its 200 day moving average is $83.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is 16.23%.

In related news, Director Alex E. Washington III bought 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $89.61 per share, for a total transaction of $403,245.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Wintrust Financial by 516.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,270 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 3.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 651,444 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,268,000 after purchasing an additional 24,690 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 0.8% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,247 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the second quarter valued at about $415,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 10.8% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,662 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.